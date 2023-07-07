American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson becomes first user to reach million Threads followers

Jimmy Donaldson, known on YouTube as MrBeast, is an American YouTuber has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) by becoming the first user of Meta's recently created platform Threads to garner one million followers.

I feel like I'm cheating on Twitter by using this app, the YouTuber jokingly said on Threads after he learnt of his record-breaking achievement. He later tweeted to GWR and said, Shhhhh, don't let the twitter police know I'm cheating on them.

He reached the milestone only hours after joining the newly launched app, leaving several other celebrities, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, behind in the race.

MrBeast, who humourously identifies himself as the “Future Threads CEO" in his bio, made sure to inform Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, about his milestone. So, when Zuckerberg celebrated 10 million sign-ups on Meta within seven hours of the launch, he jokingly responded, “That’s a lot more than 1."

MrBeast is the world's most-subscribed YouTuber with a subscriber base of over 165 million on his channel. At present, he has over 21 million followers on Twitter.