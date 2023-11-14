Amid rumoured feud with Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor watches ‘Tiger 3’

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actor Arjun Kapoor was seen watching Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ in a theatre amid reports of his feud with the superstar.

Arjun was seen in a theatre in south Mumbai along with ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand.

Pictures of Arjun have now gone viral on social media.

In the images, The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor is seen keeping a low profile.

The actor is seen dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with black pants anda black cap.

The 'Ki & Ka' actor, who was sporting a thick beard, is seen seated next to Anand and the two are seen having a chat.

Salman and Katrina Kaif’s film released on Diwali on Sunday.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

The high octane actioner has Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a cameo.

It is not known why the relationship between Arjun and Salman went sour.

According to reports, the actor was once dating the ‘Dabangg’ star’s younger sister Arpita Khan.

Arjun is currently dating Malaika Arora, who was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan.

