Amit S Telang appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Guyana

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Amit S Telang, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of batch 2005 has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Guyana, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The diplomat was currently serving as the Consul General, Consulate General of India in Frankfurt.

"Dr. Amit S. Telang (IFS:2005), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Frankfurt, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana," the MEA said in an official press release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

