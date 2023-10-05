Amit Sadh on 'Duranga 2': 'Wanted to create a character that evokes strong emotions'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Amit Sadh, who will be seen playing Sammit Patel in the upcoming second season of the streaming series 'Duranga', has shared about the challenges he faced in portraying the complexity and depth of his character's psychosis.

‘Duranga’ is the Indian adaptation of the popular K-drama ‘Flower of Evil’, and is gearing up for its return with the highly anticipated second season.

Amit, who left audiences intrigued with his brief appearance in season one, is all set to take centre stage in season two.

Talking about the same, Amit shared: "Portraying the complexity and depth of Sammit's psychosis was indeed a challenge that I fully embraced. To authentically capture the character's inner world, I dedicated considerable time to researching real-life cases of individuals with similar traits."

"This research allowed me to delve into the intricacies of his mental state, enabling me to convey the turmoil within him convincingly. However, immersing myself so deeply into Sammit's disturbed psyche had its personal challenges. There were moments when the character's darkness felt unnerving, even to me. It's a journey that actors often undertake, where the lines between the character and oneself can become blurred," said the actor.

Amit said: "Nevertheless, this immersive process helped me unearth the emotional journey and motivations that breathed life into Sammit Patel."

On how he approached balancing the disturbing nature of his character, the 'Avrodh' fame actor said: "The key is to keep people entertained and give them a Sammit whom they love to hate. Balancing the disturbing nature of my character with audience engagement involves finding that fine line between repulsion and fascination, which adds depth to the storytelling."

"The aim is to create a character that evokes strong emotions, ensuring that viewers are not only captivated but also intrigued by the complexity of the role," he added.

Amit further commented that the second season promises even more twists, intense character developments, and gripping storytelling that will captivate both loyalists and newcomers to the series.

The second season of the show will see the return of Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Sen Gupta, Rajesh Khattar reprising their respective roles.

It will soon premiere on Zee5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor