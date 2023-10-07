Amitabh Bachchan is 'scared' of wife Jaya Bachchan, says 'she's stricter with me'

New Delhi, Oct 7 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for sharing personal anecdotes on the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, opened up on how his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan is strict towards him, saying he is scared of her.

In episode 40 of the 15th season of the quiz-based reality show, host Big B welcomed Jaya Patel from Simga, Chhattisgarh to the hot seat.

Talking to the contestant, Amitabh said: “So, you're a teacher. Well, a teacher, how are they? Are they strict, lenient?”

She replied: “Sir, I'm strict while teaching. But I have two names. I'm Juhi and Jaya. So, when I'm Jaya, I'm strict. And when I'm Juhi, I'm normal. Sir, I had a question too.”

The actor said: “I know what you're going to ask.”

The contestant laughed and asked: “Sir, how has your experience with the name Jaya been?”, referring to Jaya Bachchan.

To this, the ‘Sholay’ actor said: “Well, my experience... (goes speechless)… It's Jay-Ju. She's strict and lenient too.”

“I'm saved. I have to go home. I don't want to be thrashed. So, when she's strict it's better if you stay in. Stay locked in your room or go out for a while. When she's lenient, it's great. That's how she is towards her kids and everyone else,” said the 80-year-old actor.

He further said: “She's stricter with me. Why did you ask me this? When I will watch this show with her, she will scold me.”

“It scares me so I don't talk much about my personal life,” added Amitabh.

Jaya Bachchan is an MP in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. She is known for movies like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Kora Kagaz’ and ‘Silsila’ amongst others.

She was recently seen in the romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

