Amjad Ayub Mirza slams Pakistan's crackdown in PoGB, calls land reform bill a military land grab

London [UK] May 30 : Renowned human rights activist and political analyst Amjad Ayub Mirza has expressed a strong denunciation of the recent actions involving arrests and violence aimed at senior members of the Awami Action Committee in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).

Mirza has demanded the immediate release of Ehsan Ali Advocate, Mumtaz Hussain Nagri, and other leaders of the protests who were taken into custody for opposing the controversial Land Reform Bill 2025, which he has termed a "Land Grab Bill" orchestrated by the Pakistani military.

In an interview with ANI, Mirza remarked, "This purported land reform legislation is merely a calculated effort to seize the traditional pastures, valleys, and tourist destinations of PoGB. The Pakistani military is carrying out this land seizure through intermediary organisations while masquerading as reformers."

Mirza emphasised that PoGB is a fundamental part of India, and thus Pakistan lacks any legal or moral right to enforce laws, detain local leaders, or change the demographics and land ownership in the region.

He also urged international human rights organisations, including the United Nations, to promptly acknowledge the current situation and speak out against Pakistan's harsh suppression of civil rights in this contested area.

"The assault on peaceful political dissent in PoGB constitutes a serious violation of international law and human rights. The global community must not remain passive while Pakistan perpetrates injustices against the indigenous population of this region," Mirza further stated.

Mirza called upon international media, diaspora communities, and human rights organisations to unite with the people of PoGB and advocate for an end to this oppressive campaign.

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have been struggling with dire living conditions, experiencing economic difficulties, political disregard, and a lack of essential public services.

Despite the region's wealth of natural resources, it continues to lag in development, exhibiting deteriorating infrastructure, frequent electricity shortages, inadequate healthcare services, and limited access to quality education.

