Amnesty International calls for 'swift, impartial investigation' into attacks on people perceived to be part of Awami League

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 12 : Amnesty International on Tuesday called for a 'swift, impartial, and effective investigation' into the recent attacks on individuals perceived to be affiliated with the Awami League party in Bangladesh at Zero Point on Sunday.

It said that attacking someone over their political beliefs is a violation of their right to freedom of expression and these rights must be protected.

In a post on X, the Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office said, "Bangladesh: Authorities must swiftly and impartially investigate and hold accountable, perpetrators of the attacks on people perceived to be part of the Awami League at Zero Point on Sunday. Attacking people for their political beliefs is a violation of their right to freedom of expression and association and authorities must take action to protect and foster these rights of all people, regardless of their political affiliations."

https://x.com/amnestysasia/status/1856220560600248564

The call for an investigation follows reports of post-election violence in Bangladesh, where supporters of opposition parties allegedly targeted Awami League members. The violence has raised concerns over the country's political climate and human rights situation.

The international community, including the United Nations and other human rights organizations, has expressed concern over the violence and urged the Bangladeshi government to take immediate action.

Notably, Bangladesh Awami League on Saturday announced a program to observe the death anniversary of Nur Hossain, a slain activist killed in the movement against General Ershad in the 1990s. The party had said it would gather at the zero point, the centre of Dhaka city.

To counter the announced protests by Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, a huge number of protestors from various political parties and groups took to the streets of Dhaka on Sunday.

The protesters included leaders and workers from the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and various other political parties. They took to the streets at Saturday midnight.

"The Awami League in its current form is a fascist party. There is no way this fascist party will be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh. Anyone who would try to hold rally, gathering and processions by taking orders from the mass murderer and dictator Sheikh Hasina will face full force of the law enforcing agencies," said Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, in a Facebook post.

"The Interim Government won't tolerate any violence or any attempt to break the law and order situation in the country," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor