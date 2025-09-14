"An attack on a political movement": Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Kirk's death

Washington [US], September 14 : Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday described the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as "an attack on a political movement," The Hill reported.

"I see this as an attack on a political movement," Graham told NBC News' Kristen Welker on Meet the Press. "I see this being different. Charlie Kirk is one of the top three people in the country that allowed President Trump to win in 2024 by his efforts. And I think President Trump sees this as an attack on his political movement, what he created," he added, The Hill noted.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody by the FBI late Thursday evening. Kirk played a pivotal role in Trump's 2024 campaign ground game.

Trump blamed the "radical left" for the shooting during an address on Thursday and told NBC News on Saturday that the group obstructed efforts to unify the country.

The president has frequently referenced political violence, including two assassination attempts against him last year, the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and shootings involving Rep. Steve Scalise, Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zack Barth, and lobbyist Matt Mika, The Hill reported.

However, Trump has spoken less about attacks on Democrats, such as the arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence, the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the assault on Paul Pelosi in 2022, and the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Utah voter records show Robinson was registered as unaffiliated. Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) said Friday that the alleged gunman became "more political" prior to the shooting.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum condemned Kirk's killing. Graham urged people to use words, not violence, to settle political disagreements. "Charlie was a symbol of MAGA to so many, young people felt disenfranchised," he said. "He said things that people don't like. I understand that. But the answer is not to kill him," The Hill reported.

