Angad Hasija plays egocentric Paras Durrani in 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Angad Hasija, who is known for ‘Waaris’, ‘Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls’, and ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’, is set to essay the role of Paras Durrani, a wealthy young man in the upcoming show ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’.

Paras is an egocentric guy who harbours a deep affection for the titular character of Pashminna, portrayed by Isha Sharma.

His character embodies the self-assured demeanour of a privileged youth, coupled with a belief in his ability to conquer any challenge. While maintaining a close friendship with Pashmina, he openly expresses his romantic interest in her, convinced that her apparent indifference stems from shyness.

As the narrative unfolds, it promises to be fascinating to observe how Paras's character undergoes transformation and the potential upheavals he may introduce into the love story of Pashmina and Raghav.

Talking about his part in the show, Angad said: “I'm really excited to take on the role of Paras, a rich kid who grew up in the heart of Kashmir. Paras is convinced he's a true local, used to getting his way."

The actor further mentioned: “But there's more to him than meets the eye, and playing this multi-dimensional character is both a challenge and a thrill for me as an actor. I can't wait for the audience to see how Paras's character will add some unexpected twists to Pashmina and Raghav's love story."

‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ showcases the love story between two people Isha Sharma, who plays Pashminna, and Nishant Malkani, who plays Raghav from completely different backgrounds.

The story is set against the backdrop of Srinagar and Gulmarg in Kashmir.

‘Pashminna - Mohobbat Dhaage Ke’ will premiere on Sony SAB on October 25.

