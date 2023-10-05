Anne Klein, a premium US brand with a range of classic handbags, forays into India through Myntra

New Delhi, Oct 5 Myntra on Thursday announced the onboarding of Anne Klein, a popular American premium fashion and accessory brand into India market, in association with the Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd, further expanding its robust international brands portfolio.

Launching just in time for Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF), -- India's biggest festive fashion shopping bonanza which is slated to go live on October 7 -- Anne Klein’s classic handbag range will mark its foray into the Indian market with Myntra.

Inspiring customers to 'think like a woman' and inculcate a heightened sense of fashion, Anne Klein aims to become the go-to brand for every fashion-forward woman's wardrobe and lifestyle choices.

“We are excited to strengthen our international portfolio of accessories and handbags with the addition of Anne Klein. Being a legacy American brand that is synonymous with timeless classics, Anne Klein’s assortment of handbags are widely revered for their versatility. As a part of BFF Specials, this exquisite range of handbags are poised to elevate the ensembles of customers this festive season,” said Jayanti Ganguly, VP-Business, Myntra.

Founded in 1968, Anne Klein has left an indelible mark on the world of women's fashion, while consistently embodying a timeless and sophisticated style that caters to the modern and empowered woman. The brand offers a wide range of products internationally, including apparel, shoes, handbags, and jewellery.

The brand is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, making it a symbol of elegance and confidence. Anne Klein has not only defined fashion but has also inspired countless women to embrace their individuality while exuding an effortless sense of chic.

As a part of BFF Specials, Anne Klein will offer over 100 uber-stylish options to choose from, ranging across products such as totes, slings, and other popular types of handbags, to begin with.

The brand shall add another 150+ compelling options on Myntra by the end of the month.

The key differentiator for the brand is its accessible price point of Rs 4,500 onwards in the premium handbag section with an emphasis on timeless designs and ease of utility.

Anne Klein's product catalogue for the Indian shopping cohort will be unique to Myntra, with some of the most notable products from the brand’s offerings being crossbody and hobo bags, satchels, and totes, among others.

"This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to delivering the best of international fashion to India. We believe that Anne Klein will resonate strongly with our discerning Indian consumers. This move not only enhances brand diversity but also opens new avenues for Indian shoppers to access their favourite American brands right here in India," said Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India Pvt Ltd.

Anne Klein's visibility on Myntra will be augmented with an Online Brand Store (OBS). Additionally, the brand will also be a part of the BFF Specials, a curated collection of festive offerings with exciting offers during the Big Fashion Festival.

