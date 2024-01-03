Another Israeli soldier killed in Gaza fighting, total reaches 175

Tel Aviv, Jan 3 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced the death of another soldier while fighting Hamas militants in northern Gaza Strip, taking the total number of troopers killed in the ground offensive to 175.

The IDF identified the soldier as Sgt. First Class Meiron Moshe Gersch (21) from Petah Tikva.

Gersch was a member of the Combat Engineering Corps’ elite Yahalom unit, it added.

Since Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza, nearly 1,000 soldiers have also been injured.

More than 1,200 people, including foreign nationals, have died in Israel as a result of the massive October 7, 2023 Hamas assault.

The militant group had also kidnapped some 240 people and took them to Gaza.

During the humanitarian pause from November 24-30, 2023, 86 Israeli and 24 foreign national hostages were released.

Israeli authorities estimate that about 128 people remain captive in Gaza.

In exchange, Israel had also released 324 Palestinian prisoners.

A new round of ceasefire talks were being held in Cairo but the killing of Hamas Deputy head Saleh Al-Arouri allegedly in an Israeli drone attack in Beirut on Tuesday, has led to the militant group withdraw from the mediatory negotiations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor