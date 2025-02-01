"Another wave of terrorist crimes": Zelenskyy calls for stronger air defence support after latest Russian strikes

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 1 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday condemned Russia's latest attacks on Ukrainian cities, calling it "another wave of terrorist crimes."

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Last night, Russia launched an attack on our cities using various types of weapons: missiles, attack drones, and aerial bombs. Another wave of terrorist crimes."

The Ukrainian President informed that in Poltava, a residential building was destroyed, while deadly strikes were also reported in Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv.

"In Poltava, a residential building was hit, a section of the building was completely destroyed. Ten people were wounded, including children. Tragically, three people were killed. My condolences to their families. All necessary emergency services are on-site, rescuing and providing necessary assistance. Damage has also been reported in Zaporizhzhia, as well as in the Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv regions. As of now, six people are confirmed wounded. In Kharkiv, one person was killed by a strike drone. In the Sumy region, this Russian attack claimed two more lives. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the post added.

Zelenskyy further reiterated the urgent need for stronger air defence support from international partners, emphasising that every system and interceptor missile could save lives.

He said, "Every such act of terror proves that we need greater support in defending against Russian terror. Every air defence system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved. It is crucial that our partners take action, fulfill our agreements, and increase pressure on Russia."

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian Military official informed that North Korean forces have "probably" withdrawn from frontlines in Russia's Kursk region after suffering heavy losses.

Colonel Oleksandr, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Special Operations Forces, told CNN that North Korean troops have not been seen on the battlefront for the past three weeks.

"The presence of DPRK troops has not been observed for about three weeks, and they were probably forced to withdraw after suffering heavy losses," Oleksandr Kindratenko, told CNN.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has also noted the reports of the same.

About 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia, according to Ukrainian officials and Western intelligence reports, which say around 4,000 of those troops have been killed or injured.

