Anuj Singh Duhan bags Reema Kagti's next film

Mumbai, Dec 4 Actor Anuj Singh Duhan, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Pippa', has been roped in for the upcoming film 'Superman of Malegaon' which also stars Adarsh Gourav, Manjiri Pupala, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.

The film will be directed by Reema Kagti, who is currently awaiting the release of her streaming film, 'The Archies' which she has co-written.

As per a well-placed source, the film promises to be a riveting journey into the extraordinary life of Sheikh Nasir, the real-life hero featured in the documentary 'Supermen of Malegaon'. The source states that Anuj has been roped in for a meaty role.

Anuj, who originally hails from Haryana, embarked on his journey from the halls of Delhi University, ultimately finding his way to the bustling streets of Mumbai.

Anuj, a former supermodel, made his film debut with 'Pippa', where he portrayed the role of Lt Tejinder Singh Sidhu.

'Superman of Malegaon' is produced by Tiger Baby.

