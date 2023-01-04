Any action jeopardizing Jerusalem's status quo "unacceptable": US

United States White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, on Tuesday, raised concern about the visit of a far-right minister in Israel's new government to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and said that any action that changes the status quo of Jerusalem holy sites is unacceptable.

Reacting to Israel's far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to Jerusalem compound known as the Temple Mount, Pierre said, "The US stands firmly and we have been very clear for the preservation of the status quo with respect to holy sites in Jerusalem. Any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable and we will remain steadfast on that and be very clear."

Earlier, Ben Gvir entered the compound but not the Al-Aqsa Mosque building itself. The lawmaker's visit was his first since he was sworn in last week as national security minister, in what is set to be the most right-wing government in Israel's history, CNN reported.

After his visit, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that they are "deeply concerned."

"We're deeply concerned by any unilateral actions that have the potential to exacerbate tensions precisely because we want to see the opposite happen," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference.

"We want to see tensions reduced. We want to see tensions diminish," he said.

"The United States stands firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem," Price told reporters in response to a question about the visit that sparked tensions in the region.

Notably, according to CNN, under the "status quo agreement" dating back to Ottoman rule of Jerusalem, only Muslims are allowed to pray inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and non-Muslims are only allowed to visit the complex at certain times. Israel and other states agreed to maintain status quo access to these holy sites after Israel captured them in the 1967 war.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza, warned Israel and said that Ben Gvir's visit to Jerusalem compound known as the Temple Mount would be a "precursor for the ignition of the region" and it will be "pouring fuel over the fire."

"The Israeli government of which I am a member will not surrender to a vile murdering organization," Ben Gvir responded in a tweet. "The Temple Mount is open to everyone and if Hamas thinks that if it threatens me it will deter me, let them understand that times have changed. There is a government in Jerusalem!," Hamas said, according to CNN.

( With inputs from ANI )

