"Any plan for Gaza without a plan for the West Bank is a non-starter": Former diplomat KP Fabian on Trump's proposal

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Saturday shared his views on the recent statements made by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also analysing United States President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Hamas and its wider implications.

Fabian strongly criticised the gaps in Trump's proposal.

"Trump had nothing to say about it, and apparently, the eight countries, including Pakistan, had nothing to say about it, except that I had seen Pakistan's foreign minister saying that the matter was raised, but Trump sort of pushed it away, saying that he would look at it later. In other words, they did not have the guts to tell Trump that any plan for Gaza without a plan for the West Bank is a non-starter," Fabian told ANI.

Expanding on his assessment, the former diplomat added, "I like the phrase you used, Trump's ultimatum, and in fact, the whole Trump plan is an ultimatum. Now, Hamas finds itself in a very difficult situation because the Arab states which have been publicly, ostensiblymark my words, ostensiblysupporting Hamas have endorsed the Trump proposal, which, incidentally is to be understood, its significance is to be understood as much for what it has said as for what it has not said. Let me explain what it has not said."

He underlined that Trump's proposal did not address Israel's actions in the West Bank. "There is no reference to the West Bank, where Israel is continuing with its plans for more settlements, in fact dividing the West Bank into two," he noted.

Fabian, however, described Hamas' response as a positive sign.

"Now, having said that, I take it that this is a good beginning, that Hamas has responded the way it has, but it has also said that there are matters to be discussed, and it has not as yet said anything about decommissioning its weapons. So again, in the reply also, what is not said is as important as what is said."

Turning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, Fabian welcomed India's stance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that Israel and Gaza have made decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace. This is an excellent statement. At the same time, we should be relieved, not only because the hostages are released, we should be relieved that the genocide that Israel has been carrying on will be stopped at least temporarily."

Fabian also urged the Indian media to be more balanced in its coverage. "I am sorry to say, in the Indian media, the reference to the genocide is often absent, and the concentration is only on the hostages. Take a hard look within. Any rights violations? Well, let me put it this way," he said.

On India's neighbourhood, Fabian supported the government's stand on Bangladesh.

"The statement by our spokesperson is absolutely right. Unfortunately, Bangladesh has this habit of blaming India for problems arising from the Bangladesh government's, interim government's own inaction or wrong action. And, as pointed out by the spokesperson, Pakistan is also fishing in troubled waters. So it is good that it has been pointed out once again."

Addressing the warning issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi to Pakistan, Fabian cautioned against overstatement.

"Sir, the Army Chief has warned Pakistan, said he will erase it from maps, won't exercise restraint. If Pakistan wants to retain its place in geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism, said the Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. Well, I'll put it this way. Pakistan should be told rather sternly that it should stop exporting terrorism. But to say that we shall erase it from geography, perhaps is an example of unnecessary exaggeration," he said.

Finally, he reacted to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh's statement on Operation Sindoor.

"He also said that, as Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Friday has said, destroyed multiple Pakistan jets, including five high-tech fighters, likely F-16s, JF-17s in Operation Sindoor. Yes, it's very good that our Air Chief has made this statement now. I also noticed that he said that the F-16s which were destroyed were parked," Fabian said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor