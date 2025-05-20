'Anybody Running for US President Should Take Cognitive Test': Donald Trump on Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump On Monday, May 19, said Joe Biden's diagnosis with Cancer was "covered up" and "surprised" the public wasn't notified. "I think it's very sad actually... I am surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago. It takes a long time to get to that situation, to get to a stage nine. I think... frankly anybody running for President should take a cognitive test," Trump told reporters in the Over Office when he was questioned for his reaction to former president Biden's cancer.

Trump was referring to the announcement made by the former US President's office that Biden has been diagnosed with "a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)." Prostate cancer that looks 'very abnormal' is assigned the highest rating, Grade 5. The Gleason Score goes up to 10, indicating the seriousness of Biden's disease.

Donald Trump on Joe Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

VIDEO | Here's what US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) said on former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis:



Trump further said that Biden's tests, when the latter was in office, "should have picked up" the signs of the disease." "If you take a look, it's the same doctor who said Joe was cognitively fine. There are things going on that the public wasn't informed of," he stated.

The Trump reaction to Biden's cancer came just a day after he said 'sadness' after it emerged that the former president had an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer.