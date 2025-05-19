‘Deeply Concerned’: PM Modi Prays for Joe Biden’s Speedy Recovery from Prostate Cancer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the recent diagnosis of former US President Joe Biden with advanced prostate cancer. In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wished Biden a swift and complete recovery, joining global leaders in sending well-wishes. The announcement regarding Biden’s health revealed that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, marked by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), with metastasis to the bones. Despite the severity, doctors noted the cancer is hormone-sensitive, offering avenues for effective treatment and management.

Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2025

The news has sparked widespread discussions on social media and among medical professionals about the rapid progression of the disease. Former US President Donald Trump also shared his sentiments on Truth Social, stating that he and former First Lady Melania Trump were saddened to hear about Biden's diagnosis. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family,” he wrote. “We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who served during Biden’s administration, expressed confidence in his resilience. “Joe is a fighter—and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” she said. Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers affecting men. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 13 out of every 100 men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime.