Apple may not release USB-C version of AirPods 3

San Francisco, March 26 Apple is reportedly not planning to release a third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port, while the company may do so with the latest version of the second-generation AirPods Pro later this year.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant does not appear to be planning USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 and 3.

"I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2... By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," he tweeted.

Kuo's comment seems notable as Apple is planning to release a revised version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C port rather than the latest AirPods version.

The speculations also suggest that Apple may be holding off on adding a USB-C port to its fourth-generation AirPods.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly working on an "Airpods Lite" version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.

AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from the second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and while they've become quite popular earphones, they're not exactly cheap.

