"Appreciated hearing from them," Jaishankar after meeting with Australian Parliamentarians

Perth [Australia], February 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian parliamentarians on Saturday and discussed ways to intensify ties with Western Australia.

Jaishankar met with Parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr. Jagadish Krishnan .

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet Parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr. Jagadish Krishnan of Australia. Appreciated hearing from them how to intensify ties with Western Australia."

Zaneta Felice Antoinetta Mascarenhas is an Australian politician of Indian descent. She is from Australian Labor Party, and is the member of the Australian House of Representatives since 2022.

Meanwhile, Varun Ghosh is an Australian politician and barrister. He has been a Senator for Western Australia since 2024, representing the Australian Labor Party.

Dr Jagdish Krishnan is an Indian-born Australian politician.

Earlier today, Jaishankar met Madagascar Foreign Minister and discussed bilateral ties with her on the sidelines of 7th Indian Ocean Conference.

He also met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. "Joined my friend FM @SenatorWong for a morning discussion on Day 2 of the 7th Indian Ocean Conference. Discussed India-Australia ties, Indian Ocean architecture and our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific" Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also visited Sailani Avenue in Perth and met the Indian community leaders and veterans.

Sailani Avenue is notably named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia."Visited Sailani Avenue in Perth. Named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia. Glad to meet some of our veterans and Indian community leaders there," the EAM wrote on X.

Jaishankar is currently in Australian city of Perth on a two-day 7th Indian Ocean Conference.

The Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the India Foundation. The conference is held in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, along with the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

The theme of this edition of the conference is Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean.

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference brings together distinguished leaders and delegates to deliberate on crucial regional issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor