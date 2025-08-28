Argentina eases entry rules for Indian citizens with US visas

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Argentina's Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino on Wednesday announced that the country has relaxed visa rules for Indian citizens holding valid US visas.

According to a resolution published in the official gazette, Indian nationals with tourist visas to the United States will now be able to enter Argentina without having to apply separately for an Argentine visa.

Welcoming the development in a post on X, Ambassador Caucino said, "The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows Indian citizens with tourist visas to enter the United States without needing to apply for an Argentine visa. This is a wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We're ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country."

ARGENTINA EASES ENTRY TO INDIAN CITIZENS HOLDING A US VISA The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas. The resolution published in the Official Gazette allows… — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) August 27, 2025

The visa announcement comes at a time when India and Argentina are stepping up cooperation in multiple areas.

In July, the two sides held the 2nd Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture in New Delhi, where officials, including Indian Co-chair Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, took part virtually. Both developments highlight the growing engagement between the two countries.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the meeting was co-chaired by Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, from the Argentine side. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

During the meeting, Devesh Chaturvedi highlighted that Argentina is a crucial partner for India. He said that the partnership between the two countries is rooted in a spirit of collaboration, sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices that benefit both nations. He emphasised that opportunities exist in areas such as agricultural mechanisation, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research.

In response, Sergio Iraeta underscored Argentina's commitment to strengthening its valued partnership with India. He highlighted Argentina's strong interest in deepening cooperation in key areas such as agricultural mechanisation, genome editing, and plant breeding technologies, among others. He further emphasised that both countries, with their rich agricultural experience, have the potential to complement each other in enhancing productivity, promoting mechanisation, and improving farmers' welfare.

Adding further context, Muktanand Agrawal, Joint Secretary (Plant Protection), DA&FW, provided an overview of the agriculture and allied sectors, emphasising India's remarkable agricultural achievements. He highlighted a series of innovative initiatives launched by the government to strengthen the agricultural sector, which included the use of digital solutions, promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices, risk mitigation, and credit to the farmers.

Both sides also discussed key issues related to cooperation in horticulture, the value chain of oilseed and pulse cultivation, mechanisation, precision agriculture, carbon credit for farmers, biopesticides, locust control and management, new breeding technologies, and market access, among other issues.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

