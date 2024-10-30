Argentina: One dead, several trapped beneath rubble as hotel collapses in Villa Gessell

Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 30 : One person was killed and at least nine others went missing after a 10-story hotel collapsed in Argentina, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The Dubrovnik hotel in Villa Gessell, located about 370 kilometres from Buenos Aires on the Atlantic coast, fell early Tuesday morning (local time).

The deceased is believed to be an 80-year-old man from a neighbouring building, as stated by Javier Alonso, the minister of security for the province of Buenos Aires, CNN reported, citing the TN news channel.

His partner was rescued, but it is unclear if their son was present at the time of the collapse, Alonso added.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics, and police, are working to clear debris in hopes of locating survivors.

The missing individuals include construction workers who were reportedly working "clandestinely, without complying with municipal regulations," CNN reported citing the official statement, CNN reported.

Surrounding buildings suffered significant damage, with debris reportedly causing extensive harm to nearby properties. The video footage revealed piles of rubble and twisted metal, with a floor of the hotel, visibly collapsed onto the level below.

The hotel, which opened in 1986, was undergoing various renovations. Authorities noted that work had been previously "detected and halted" in August due to a lack of proper permits.

Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announced on social media platform X that specialised teams from the Federal Police, including structural engineers and a canine unit, are being deployed to the site.

"The first team includes structural engineers, rescue specialists (USAR), operations and incident command system personnel, HAZMAT and a canine team trained in collapsed structures," she wrote, while a second team will provide logistical and operational support.

