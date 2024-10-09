Argentina's FM Mondino concludes India visit, discusses bilateral ties with EAM Jaishankar on defence, energy, space

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Argentina's Foreign Minister, Diana Mondino, concluded her five-day official visit to India during which she co-chaired the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) alongside External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Mondino was on an official visit to India from October 5-9.

At the JCM, the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on leveraging each country's strengths for mutual benefit.

Key sectors discussed included defence, energy, space, nuclear, information technology, railways, infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, agriculture, and mining, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release

During her visit, FM Mondino also met with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S Puri and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Notably, FM Mondino was accompanied by a 17-member business delegation representing diverse sectors, including mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and nuclear energy.

The Argentine business delegation had an interaction jointly with EAM and FM Mondino. The delegation also participated in a business event with captains of Indian trade and industry, organised by CII and presided over by FM Mondino and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada, the release added.

Other engagements of FM Mondino included interaction at Observer Research Foundation and several meetings with Indian companies having trade and economic interest in Argentina.

Meanwhile, a day before, Jaishankar had said that during a meeting with Mondino, he took stock of bilateral relations in sectors including health, trade, space, defence and others.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Concluded a productive and wide-ranging 7th India-Argentina JCM along with FM @DianaMondino in New Delhi. Took stock of our bilateral ties including in trade, space, nuclear, railways, agriculture, fisheries, health, AYUSH, people-to-people and defence ties."

"Also exchanged views on regional and global issues and our cooperation in multilateral fora," the post added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1843610361196380188

The visit of FM Mondino, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of strategic partnership between India and Argentina, further deepened and broadened Strategic Partnership between the two friendly and democratic nations.

Notably, India and Argentina share values of mutual respect, understanding, and a commitment to the rule of law. The two countries have enjoyed close and robust relations across a wide range of sectors, which have strengthened over the decades, according to the Embassy of India in Argentina.

India-Argentina diplomatic relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during the state visit of the then-president of Argentina to India in February 2019. Both countries marked 75 years of diplomatic relations on February 3, 2024.

