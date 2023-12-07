Arijit’s 'Dil Haareya' featuring Tanya Maniktala, Danesh Razvi is a heart-melting love track

Mumbai, Dec 7 Superstar playback singer Arijit Singh has released his latest single titled 'Dil Haareya'. The song presents a complicated love story of a couple and their powerful bond that transcends geographical and cultural barriers that divide them.

The music video of the song features Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi, and has been filmed in the stunning locations of Georgia.

Tanya, who was recently seen in the OTT series 'PI Meena', said: "It was just beautiful to be a part of a soul-stirring Arijit song and love and breathe such a rich emotional journey within the span of a few minutes. It was also lovely to work with Danesh again in a story powered by the magic of love that knows no barriers and will find its way.”

The lyrics of 'Dil Haareya' are penned by Juno and the music is by Vivian Richard.

Danesh said: “The video is shot in a very slick manner, and yet it has an old-world charm. The music and lyrics as well as Arijit's voice just elevates it to a different level. It was also an absolute joy to reunite with Tanya and be a part of 'Dil Haareya'. The small twist at the end of the video is so heartwarming and indicates that true love, as Tanya said, will always find a way to flow unabated."

Produced by Saregama, the song is available to stream on all audio streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor