Arjit Taneja’s Delhi delight: Nostalgic street food tour, culinary treat for Mumbai team

New Delhi, Nov 29 Actor Arjit Taneja, who hails from Delhi, shared how he makes sure to have street food from Bengali Market whenever he visits the national capital, adding that the Connaught Place makes him feel nostalgic.

Arjit was in the national capital to promote his new show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’. It is a love story between two contrasting characters, Amruta and Virat, portrayed by Sriti Jha and Arjit respectively.

The narrative is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai where Amruta, a 29-year-old unmarried Marathi Mulgi finds her path crossing in the most unexpected of ways with a worldly-wise Punjabi Munda from Delhi, Virat.

While she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbours a sceptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. In fact, he is anti-marriage, having concluded that most women are gold-diggers.

Speaking about his Delhi visit, the 30-year-old actor said: “While we have got some great response from the audience already for the first episode, we decided to make a trip to my hometown Delhi to promote our new show and seek blessings from the audience.”

“Having grown up here, I keep coming back often and no matter what I make it a point to have street food from Bengali Market as well as a few other local delicacies. Definitely, Connaught Place makes me feel nostalgic,” said the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame actor.

He further shared: “In fact, whenever I come to my hometown, I make it a point to explore the Khan Market and we’re planning to sightsee the city, enjoy, and take loads of delicacies back to Bombay for the cast and crew of our show."

Talking about his character, Arjit said: “Getting a chance to play a character like Virat, which is beautifully written, helps me showcase my range as an actor.”

“The added excitement of being paired opposite my best friend is like a cherry on the cake. What’s more is that, in the show, Amruta's optimism clashes with Virat's wariness towards marriage and this will pave the way for a rollercoaster of emotions for the audience,” he added.

The show airs on Zee TV.

