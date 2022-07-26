Armed assailants kill 6 at Mexico rehab centre

Mexico City, July 26 Six people were killed by armed assailants at a drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico's Jalisco state, authorities said.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving emergency calls, but were unable to make any arrest, reports Xinhua news agency citing the authorities as saying.

Witnesses told local media that hooded gunmen burst into the facility and opened fire.

Jalisco is one of the most violent states in the country and a bastion of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

