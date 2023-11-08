Armed man arrested near US Capitol

Washington, Nov 8 An man armed with a gun was arrested near the US Capitol, law enforcement authorities said, adding that the suspect is in custody and police were searching the suspect’s belongings.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the US Capitol Police (USCP) said: “USCPOfficers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed.

“We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect’s belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing.”

Addressing reporters later in the day, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the man will be charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds and could face additional counts, CNN reported..

“There is some indication that he may be dealing with some mental health issues,” Manger said, adding that the police approached the man after an individual alerted the officers.

After failing orders to drop his weapon, an officer deployed a taser in his back, the police chief added.

