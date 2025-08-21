Armed terror attack foiled in Binyamin region

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 21 (ANI/TPS): A shepherd from the Gal Yosef farm in Binyamin region was lightly wounded on Thursday morning in a suspected terror attack near the community of Malachei HaShalom.

According to initial reports, two shepherds were herding cattle with a ranger vehicle when a masked assailant emerged from the trees armed with a pistol.

The first details provided to The Press Service of Israel by a local resident from the scene of the incident, the attacker fired two shots and attempted to seize control of the vehicle. One of the shepherds fought back bare-handed, during the fight the ranger overturned.

The wounded shepherd sustained light injuries and is receiving treatment from Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene.

The attacker fled, and IDF forces together with security personnel are conducting searches in the area. (ANI/TPS)

