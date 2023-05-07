Arms smuggling from Gaza in furniture shipment thwarted

Jerusalem [Israel], May 7 (/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defense revealed that on Wednesday security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle firearms, silencers and gun cartridges as they were en route from the Gaza Strip to people in Judea and Samaria.

The arms were found hidden in a shipment of furniture that was sent from Gaza to areas in Judea and Samaria and was uncovered when a security guard became suspicious.

A closer inspection of the vehicle uncovered various types of firearms hidden inside the furniture in addition to the gun cartridges which were loaded with bullets and the silencers.

The items were all confiscated.

According to initial assessments, the weapons were allegedly shipped for terror activity in Judea and Samaria and were transferred to security forces for further review. (/TPS)

