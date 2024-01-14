'Arrests at PTM meeting hall in Pakistan's Bannu are continuation of state oppression of Pashtuns': Baloch activist

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Sunday condemned the attack and arrests at the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) meeting hall in Bannu, Pakistan, stressing that these incidents mark the continuation of decades of state oppression of Pashtuns.

Baloch further emphasised that the dream of ruling nations by force and guns is now in oblivion, and the outcome will be different from what they are expecting.

Moreover, she said that the friends and the close ones of PTM will continue to stand and struggle with bravery.

Mahrang Baloch took to his social media X, and stated, "The attack, torture and arrests at the PTM meeting hall in Bannu last night is a continuation of decades of state oppression of Pashtuns. The dream of ruling nations by force and gun is in oblivion, the results will be much different than your expectations. Friends of PTM continue the struggle with courage, courage and bravery."

گزشتہ رات بنوں میں پی ٹی ایم کے جلسہ گاہ پر حملہ، تشدد اور گرفتاریاں پشتونوں پر دہائیوں سے جاری ریاستی جبر کا تسلسل ہے۔ قوموں پر طاقت اور بندوق کے زور پر حکمرانی کرنے والے خواب غفلت میں ہے، اس کے نتائج آپ کے توقعات سے کئی زیادہ مخلتف ہونگے۔ پی ٹی ایم کے دوست ہمت، جُرت اور… pic.twitter.com/DroVC4vysV — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) January 14, 2024

Earlier, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested for breaching a ban stopping his entry into Balochistan. The police claimed that the PTM chief was arrested after a vehicle of officers was fired at in Balochistan. However, the PTM accused the law enforcers of firing at Pashteen's vehicle, according to The Express Tribune report.

Later, in January, he was granted post-arrest bail, but, was re-arrested and taken to an undisclosed location.

Manzoor Pashteen expressed his frustration on social media, stating that court orders were not accepted, jail rules were manipulated, and the existence of a normal state was only on paper. He stressed that "brutal colonial rule" still continues in Pakistan.

Recently, Mahrang Baloch termed the court's silence on the rearrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen a "joke with the constitution and the law." She stated that Pashteen was arrested in front of the prison despite the High Court's order to release him, calling it the "height of fascism."

Manzoor Pashteen, who founded PTM in 2014, advocates for the rights of Pashtuns, who are affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban and its local affiliate, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Meanwhile, earlier today, Mahrang Baloch filed a petition urging the UN to investigate human rights violations in Balochistan.

The human rights activist has filed a petition demanding a "fact-finding mission led by United Nations working group to investigate the human rights violations in Balochistan."

