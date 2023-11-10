Arshad Warsi reveals the reason to be a judge on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’

Mumbai, Nov 10 Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who is known for ‘Jolly LLB’, ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘Sehar’, ‘Golmaal’ franchise and others, has taken to the chair of a judge on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’.

The actor, who was earlier a choreographer, has now shared the reason behind serving as the judge on the show.

Arshad started his professional life as a salesman and later took up some other jobs. But having a keen interest in dance, life had other plans for the actor, from joining Akbar Sami's Dance group in Mumbai to dancing and choreographing in Bharat Dabholkar, Alyque Padamsee, and Firoz Khan’s plays, it all seemed like a manifestation falling into place. In 1991, he won the Indian dance competition, followed by a fourth prize in the Modern Jazz category in the 1992 World Dance championship, London, at the age of 21.

The actor then started his own dance studio and also formed a dance troupe where he met his wife, Maria Goretti. In 1993 he got an opportunity to choreograph the title track for ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’. During this time he was offered a role by actress Jaya Bachchan for ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, marking his debut in Bollywood.

Him being in the judges panel of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ is a full circle for the actor.

Talking about the same, Arshad said: "It just all feels surreal. When I go into flashback, it just feels like it was all meant to be. I always had a special place for dance and life gave me the chance to get associated with it. Now, I am in a seat where I will be judging celebs over their dance. It is sort of unbelievable, but a great feeling too."

Arshad, who is in Goa mostly to get his house done, flies down to Mumbai to only shoot for the show.

