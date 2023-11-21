Arya calls his OTT debut in ‘The Village’ completely different kind of experience

Chennai, Nov 21 Making his OTT debut in the upcoming violent, and bloody horror series ‘The Village’, Tamil star Arya has opened up on his experience regarding the series’ shoot, saying that OTT shooting is an altogether different experience.

Talking about the series in detail, the ‘Iraandan Ulagam’ actor said: “My OTT debut with ‘The Village’ has definitely been a different kind of experience. The show's concept, which is the horror-thriller element with a lot of gore, and a very rooted story was also never experienced in the Indian OTT market."

The actor further mentioned, “I found that particularly enticing, which led me to pursue it further. The horror series is a class apart from all other horror genres seen on the Indian OTT platforms."

Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, this horror thriller narrates the story of a man who is on a pursuit to unravel the mystery behind his family's disappearance in the village of Kattiyal.

As he investigates further, the man uncovers creatures beyond his worst nightmares. Mutated abominations roam the darkness, attack with no surprise, and are filled with murderous intent. The mutants are without reason, without fear, and without mercy.

The ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ actor added: “A lot of times, the horror that we see in movies too is very restricted and one cannot go beyond a certain point while creating it, but here Milind (Rau - the director) has gone all out. I think this is a way for creators to believe in making this kind of content because people really want to watch these types of genres.”

Directed by Milind Rau, ‘The Village’ stars Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay in pivotal roles.

The Tamil horror series is produced by B.S.Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English from November 24.

