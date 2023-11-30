By Ayushi Agarwal

Dubai [UAE], November 30 : As the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) readies to begin here from Thursday, the global climate summit has on offer a 1.5° C-aligned menu as part of its objective of making the conference carbon-neutral.

The 1.5 degrees Celsius increase in temperatures is the figure that is internationally agreed upon in order to prevent worsening and irreversible effects of climate change.

1.5 degrees Celsius-aligned menu is one that enables delegates to eat breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack while remaining within the individual "budget" for carbon of 2.3k carbon dioxide emissions per day.

Over 90 food and beverage outlets will showcase a diverse range of cuisines, including a unique 100 per cent vegan food truck park and Alkebulan, the world's first African dining hall.

It is anticipated that 250,000 meals will be served every day of the 12-day event.

The COP28 Sustainable Catering Strategy mandates caterers to minimise waste, provide sustainable packaging, source local and regional produce, and recycle where possible, demonstrating that climate-conscious catering can be achieved on a large scale.

The intention is to showcase how climate-friendly food can be tasty, nutritious and affordable, with menus across the site being at least two-thirds vegan or vegetarian.

Caterers have been asked to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the food served falls within sustainable limits for carbon and water intensity, as well as aligning with UAE guidelines on macronutrients. By providing carbon-conscious choices and supporting information, delegates will be able to make informed eating choices at COP28.

COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 - December 12 this year.

COPs take place every year and are the world's only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change, with almost complete membership from every country in the world.

Delegates from almost 200 nations will be present at the summit, including world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Dubai later today. PM Modi had earlier had attended the Glasgow conference in 2021, during which he unveiled India's five-pronged 'Panchamrit' strategy to deal with climate change.

During COP-26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister announced five specific targets, titled "Panchamrit," as India's unprecedented contribution to climate action. The Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders participating in the summit.

