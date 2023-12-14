ASEAN, Japanese youths jointly act for sustainable development

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], December 14 (ANI/WAM): The ASEAN-Japan Youth Festival was held in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on December 13 as part of activities to celebrate 50 years of ASEAN-Japan partnership and to enhance understanding and exchanges between the youths of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), about 110 young people from Japan and nine ASEAN countries - Campuchia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - joined the festival which is themed "ASEAN - Japan Youth Hand-in-hand to Implement Sustainable Development Goals".

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said that the year 2023 holds a very special historical significance for both ASEAN and Japan as the two sides are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their cooperative relations, and at the same time upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Looking back on the past 50 years, people of the countries are happy to see the ASEAN-Japan cooperative relations have been developing strongly and achieved great achievements, he said.

The two sides are truly reliable partners of each other, making important contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, and the world, the Deputy PM stressed. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor