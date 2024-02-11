Assam CM meets Japanese envoy, commits to mutual prosperity through investment and trade

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Suzuki, at his office on Sunday, and the two discussed reinforcing the collaborative efforts between India and Japan, particularly focusing on mutual prosperity through enhanced investment and trade opportunities.

Expressing his delight at the Ambassador's visit, CM Sarma conveyed Assam's strong enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to advancing mutual prosperity within the framework of the India-Japan Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to receive the Ambassador of Japan, HE Mr Hiroshi Suzuki at my office today. I conveyed Assam's enthusiasm and our commitment to mutual prosperity from the India-Japan Strategic Partnership, through investment and trade opportunities," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised Assam's commitment to creating a conducive environment for Japanese investments.

India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The relations between the two countries have matured over the years to cover a wide range of areas of cooperation including political, defence and security, economic, science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchange. There is growing strategic convergence between the two countries.

India-Japan bilateral trade totalled USD 21.96 billion during FY 2022- 23. Exports from Japan to India during this period were USD 16.49 billion and imports were USD 5.46 billion, the MEA also said.

