"Assam set to become India's next powerhouse": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Osaka (Japan), January 24 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is attending the second edition of the business summit Advantage Assam in Japan, said that the state is set to become India's next powerhouse.

The Assam CM, who met over 80 business leaders, mentioned that Assam's target is to take the state gross state domestic product (GSDP) to USD 143 billion by 2030.

He also stated that the state has received the "highest ever" investment of USD 4 billion in 2024.

"During my interaction with over 80 business leaders, I conveyed our target to take Assam's GSDP to USD 143 billion by 2030," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

"Assam is set to be India's next economic powerhouse. Our USD 12 billion infrastructure investment plan is a huge opportunity for global firms. In 2024 we secured a private investment of USD 4 billion, the highest ever," he added.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1882418326720422159

Assam CM expressed excitement over Japan's business community's enthusiasm to invest in India and invited them to join the second edition of Advantage Assam.

"I was thrilled to see the excitement amongst Japan's business community for India and the huge respect for the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. On behalf of the people of Assam, I have invited Osaka's vibrant business community to join #AdvantageAssam2," Assam CM wrote.

CM Sarma has been meeting top Japanese officials to strengthen Assam-Japan ties and inviting more investment into Assam.

On the second day of CM Sarma's visit, Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives hosted him for a dinner at his residence, and the two leaders held discussions on multiple issues including the development of sports tourism facilities, informed an official statement.

In attendance of over 80 business leaders from Osaka, the Chief Minister highlighted Assam's rapid strides towards being the next economic powerhouse of India with strong support from the Union Govt.

Today, on the last day of his Japan visit, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has a host of meetings lined up with senior Govt representatives and industry leaders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor