At business roundtable, MoS MEA Muraleedharan highlights "limitless possibilities" of India-Tanzania economic partnership

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], November 21 : Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Tuesday inaugurated the India-Tanzania Business Roundtable here, underlining the "limitless possibilities" in economic partnership between the two countries.

"Delighted to inaugurate India-Tanzania Business Roundtable in Dar es Salaam with DFM H.E.Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk. Emphasised limitless possibilities in India-Tanzania economic partnership," Muraleedharan posted from his official handle on X.

"Acknowledge Tanzania India Business Forum&business delegation of @FollowCII for their efforts," the MoS added in his post.

Muraleedharan, who is on an official visit to Tanzania, also paid tributes to fallen Indian soldiers at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Tanzania on Tuesday.

"Paid tribute to Indian soldiers at Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Their sacrifice remains eternal in memory," Muraleedharan posted on X.

The Union Minister also met Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, expressing his gratitude to the latter for strengthening bilateral ties and setting up an IIT campus in the country.

"Pleased to meet with Zanzibar's President H.E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Conveyed warm regards from PM@narendramodi ji. Expressed gratitude for his steadfast support in strengthening India-Zanzibar relations & for his invaluable patronage towards IIT Madras Campus, Zanzibar," the MoS posted.

He also paid a visit to the newly inaugurated campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and interacted with the students and faculty.

"Inspiring visit to IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus with Education Minister, Zanzibar Ms Lela Muhamed Mussa. Had good conversations with students and faculty. Confident that the Institute will act as a hub nurturing bright minds, fostering technological innovation & driving regional growth," Muraleedharan added.

Notably, a 30-member business delegation from India is accompanying the MoS during his visit.

After concluding his scheduled commitments in Tanzania, Muraleedharan will embark on a visit to Kenya.

He will visit Kenya from November 22-23 during which he will call on the top leadership of the country and also co-chair an India-Kenya Business Meet being organised in association with the Kenyan government.

The MoS's two-nation visit to Tanzania and Kenya is expected to further strengthen India's strong bilateral relations with these countries, according to the MEA.

