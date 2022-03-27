At Islamabad jalsa, Pak minister says entire nation stands with Imran Khan

The "entire nation is standing with Imran Khan," said Pakistan Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday at the massive jalsa in Islamabad.

Speaking at the power show in the national capital, Mehmood spoke about the corruption cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said that the buying and selling of people's conscience is not democracy.

He said, "the entire nation is standing with Imran Khan." "The people attending this rally today must support the truth and stand with Imran Khan," he added.

The show of strength by Imran Khan comes as the opposition geared up for a no-trust vote in the National Assembly to oust his government. This comes as the opposition has geared up for a no-trust vote in the National Assembly to oust his government over massive corruption, unemployment, inflation and price hike.

Earlier, rumours of Imran Khan resigning from his office were rife after the renaming of Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office YouTube channel to "Imran Khan" on Saturday.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8 after the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inched closer and uncertainty continued to shroud political alliances, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling party had gone 'missing' from the political front.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

Imran Khan's situation was precarious given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP had stated their support to the Opposition's no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

Imran Khan recently dispatched a team of senior PTI leaders to meet the allies and assure them that their reservations would be addressed. On Saturday, it was reported that the Prime Minister was himself setting up meetings with the estranged allies, particularly the MQM-P in order to reach an understanding.

( With inputs from ANI )

