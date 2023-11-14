At least 102 UN staff members killed in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war began: UN aid agency

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 : At least 102 United Nations staff members have been killed in Gaza since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started, CNN reported citing the UN aid agency operating in the enclave's statement on Monday. It said that at least 27 UN staff members have been injured since the start of the war.

In the statement, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said, "In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA staff member was killed with her family in the north of the Gaza Strip due to strikes," bringing the death toll to more than 100.

In the statement, UNRWA said, "This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations," CNN reported.

United Nations offices across the world lowered their flags to half-staff on Monday. Furthermore, all UN staff members observed a moment of silence to mourn and honour their colleagues who lost their lives in Gaza, according to the statement.

On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel. In response, Israel launched a fierce counter-offensive targeting Hamas sites in Gaza.

According to Israeli authorities, more than 1200 people have died in Israel since Hamas launched the attack on October 7. According to Palestinian authorities, at least 11,180 in Gaza as of November 13, according to CNN report.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that two more soldiers were killed fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the Israeli ground operation to 46, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the troops have been identified as Staff Sgt Roee Marom (21), a squad commander in the 906 Battalion and Master Sgt Raz Abulafia (27), a fighter in the 6863 Battalion. The IDF said that a reservist logistics soldier and an NCO in the Combat Engineering Corp's 605th Battalion were seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had lost control in the Gaza Strip as the Israel Defence Forces moved to fully capture Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

Gallant said that the Israeli forces are advancing towards every location and the terrorists are fleeing south, according to The Times of Israel report.

He said, "There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing at every location. The Hamas organisation has lost control in Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south, and civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government."

