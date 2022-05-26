At least 14 killed after several explosions rock Afghanistan

At least 14 people were killed and 32 others wounded in four explosions that rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday.

This comes as Afghanistan had been hit by a series of bomb attacks reportedly launched by the Islamic State (IS) group opposing the Taliban regime.

In Wednesday's blasts, at least five worshippers were killed and 17 others wounded in Kabul after a blast ripped through a mosque during evening prayers in Police District (PD) 4.

The blast occurred when people were offering prayers in Hazrat-e-Zekria Mosque, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blast came about one hour after three consecutive explosions struck three van-buses in PD 10 and PD 5 in Mazar-i-Sharif, killing nine people and wounding 15 others, Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesperson for the provincial police department, told Xinhua.

The targeted buses were carrying commuters along busy roads during the evening rush hour in the northern city, the capital of Balkh province.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor