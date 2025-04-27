At least 14 people killed, 750 others injured in explosion at key Iranian port

Tehran [Iran], April 27 : At least 14 people were killed and 750 others were injured after an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran's Bandar Abbas, according to official Iranian media, CNN reported.

A huge plume of thick, grey smoke was seen rising from the Shahid Rajaee port complex. The Iranian government has said that the explosion was likely related to chemicals being stored.

Iran's Minister of Interior, Eskandar Momeni, said six people remain missing as firefighters continue to make efforts to control the blaze, despite facing challenges like high winds, CNN reported, citing Iranian media.

The cause of the explosion has not been revealed yet. A government spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said it would take some time to find the cause of the blast, "but so far what has been determined is that containers were stored in a corner of the port that likely contained chemicals which exploded."

She further said, "But until the fire is extinguished, it's hard to ascertain the cause." Iranian authorities have declared a state of emergency in Bandar Abbas to protect the population amid a significant rise in air pollution.

The Ministry of Health has mobilised health teams and taken emergency measures to protect the health of citizens. People have been asked to stay indoors, avoid outdoor activities, and keep windows closed, CNN reported, citing official Iranian media.

Debris was spread over a wide area and many buildings at the port complex were badly damaged due to the explosion, according to state media. Furthermore, windows within a radius of several kilometres were broken.

According to some reports, people were trapped in the wreckage of a complex that was reduced to rubble. The region's governor, Mohammad Ashouri Taziani, said injured people were taken to Bandar Abbas medical centres for treatment, CNN reported.

The port has been shut, and maritime operations have been suspended. State broadcaster IRIB reported that the explosion occurred in the chemical and sulfur area of the port.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a probe into the cause of the explosion. He stated that the Minister of Interior has been sent to the site to closely "examine the dimensions of the accident."

In a post on X, Pezeshkian stated, "While expressing deep regret and sympathy for the victims of the incident in Hormozgan province, I issued an order to investigate the situation and causes of the incident. The Minister of Interior was dispatched to the region as a special representative to closely examine the dimensions of the accident, make the necessary coordination, and address the condition of the injured."

ضمن ابراز تاسف عمیق و هم‌دردی با حادثه دیدگان در استان هرمزگان، دستور بررسی وضعیت و علل حادثه را صادر کردم. وزیر کشور به عنوان نماینده ویژه جهت بررسی دقیق ابعاد سانحه، ایجاد هماهنگی‌های لازم و رسیدگی به وضعیت مصدومان به منطقه اعزام شد. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 26, 2025

Shahid Rajaee is a large facility for container shipments, and it handles 70 million tons of cargo each year, comprising oil and general shipping.

