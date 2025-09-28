At least 18 killed in mine collapse in northern Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Rescuers in Nigeria are searching for dozens of people missing after a boulder crashed onto a mine during heavy rains, killing at least 18 people, local sources said.

The rock came crashing down on Thursday on the mine in the northern Zamfara state outside the Kadauri village in the Maru district.

"We have managed to pull out 18 dead bodies from the pit and five other survivors who sustained various degrees of injuries," Sani Lawwali, a miner who works in pits, said from Kadauri.

A dozen other miners were still trapped inside and their fate remained unknown, said Lawwali, who took part in the rescue effort. (ANI/WAM)

