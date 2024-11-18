At least 2,406 children killed or injured in 1,000 days of war in Ukraine: UNICEF

New York [US], November 18 : At least 2,406 children have been killed or injured since the escalation of the war in Ukraine nearly 1,000 days ago, according to the latest available verified reports, UNICEF said in a statement on Monday.

In addition to child casualties, which include 659 children killed and 1,747 children injured - amounting to at least 16 children killed or injured every week - millions of children continue to have their lives upended due to ongoing attacks.

UNICEF further said that children are enduring relentless hostilities, prolonged displacement and severe shortages of essential resources including safe water, electricity, and other necessities. Escalating attacks on Ukrainian territory have sharply increased civilian casualties and infrastructure damage since July this year.

"The toll on children is staggering and unacceptable," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Children have been killed in their beds, in hospitals and playgrounds, leaving families devastated by the loss of young lives or life-altering injuries."

UNICEF further said that the attacks have severely disrupted water, heating and electricity services. Between March 22 and August 31 this year, attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine destroyed nine gigawatts (GW) of electricity generation capacity. This is equivalent to half of what Ukraine needs during the winter months.

"Millions of children are living in constant fear, many spending an equivalent of up to six hours a day sheltering in basements under air raid sirens. Without continued and increased support for children, the psychological wounds of this war will echo through generations," Russell said.

In frontline regions, nearly three million people are in dire need of warmth, safe water, and healthcare, as schools and hospitals continue to be targeted. Over the past 1000 days, at least 1,496 educational institutions and 662 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, according to UN data.

Approximately 1.7 million children are without safe water, and 3.4 million lack access to centralised sanitation, heightening their risk of disease amid plummeting temperatures.

"Schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure are not just physical buildings; they are lifelines and symbols of hope for children's recovery and resilience," said Russell. "Ukraine's children must be protected from the lasting horrors of this war. The world cannot be silent while they suffer," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine, which saw 210 missiles and drones target critical civilian infrastructure, resulting in fatalities, including children.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "This morning began with one of the largest Russian strikes on Ukraine. 210 missiles and drones, including aeroballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as dozens of Shahed drones, were launched. All of them targeted civilian infrastructurecritical facilities like power plants and transformers."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy had also stressed the need for a decisive action from the global community, particularly as G20 leaders meet, urging them "not to turn a blind eye to Russia's continued terror."

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "These days, leaders of the G20 are meeting. The entire world needs them not to turn a blind eye to Russia's continued terror. Only when the world reacts decisively can the situation change. Russia has involved North Korea in its warand the reaction has been weak. Russia has continued its terror for nearly 1,000 daysand the world's decisions are still delayed. Two years ago, at the G20 Summit, Ukraine presented the Peace Formulaa clear path to ending this war. Yet it has not been implemented. The time to act is now. The G20 cannot afford weakness or indifference. It must rise decisively to this challenge."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor