At SCO-RATS meet in Kyrgyzstan, India calls to hold accountable "sponsors, organisers, financiers" of Pahalgam terror attack

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], September 10 : India took a strong stance against terrorism at the 44th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy National Security Adviser TV Ravichandran emphasised the need to hold accountable the "sponsors, organisers, and financiers" behind the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025.

The meeting was held on Wednesday in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, where member states condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack in India.

According to government sources, the Council of RATS SCO endorsed the statement on the condemnation of the Pahalgam Terror Attack in the Tianjin Declaration signed during the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting held on September 1, in Tianjin, China.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy National Security Adviser TV Ravichandran led the Indian delegation.

In his address at the council, Ravichandran appealed to hold accountable the sponsors, organisers and financiers of the inexcusable Pahalgam terror attack. NSA also stated that we must shun double standards and resolve to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations, according to government sources.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently participated in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he brought attention to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Summit witnessed productive discussions on the SCO Development Strategy, Reform of Global Governance, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Security, Economic and Financial Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.

Addressing the Summit, PM Modi highlighted India's approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars - Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

Emphasising that peace, security, and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations.

The Prime Minister underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalisation. Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasised that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries that perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

