At UN, India backs 'positive developments' in resolving Ukraine conflict

United Nations, Sep 6 India has emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine while voicing concern over the conflict's “collateral consequences”, including prices of fuel, saying countries of the Global South have been left to fend for themselves.

India's permanent representative to the UN, P. Harish, expressed support for efforts to end the Ukraine War.

“We endorsed the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We appreciate the progress made at the Alaska Summit,” Harish told the General Assembly on Thursday.

Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on August 15 at the US president’s initiative for peace.

“India welcomes recent positive developments in this direction” towards peace, Harish said.

Harish reiterated India’s offer of peace diplomacy, saying, “India stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict”.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagement with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin, and European leaders promotes the chances of peace.

Zelensky spoke to PM Modi on Saturday before he met with Putin, and the Ukrainian leader said on X that he told him he was ready to meet with the Russian leader.

A meeting between Zelensky and Putin is the next step in the peace plan Trump has outlined, and it has so far been elusive.

“The wholehearted participation and commitment of all stakeholders are critical for lasting peace,” Harish said during the Assembly’s debate on Ukraine.

He saw promise in Trump’s outreach to Zelensky and his talk with European leaders.

“We also note the subsequent diplomatic efforts by the US President in engaging with the Ukrainian President and European leaders in Washington,” he said.

Three days after meeting Putin, Trump gave a briefing on the summit to Zelensky and European leaders, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

That meeting led to the European leaders cautiously endorsing Trump’s efforts and making a blueprint for a post-peace scenario.

“We believe all these diplomatic efforts hold the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up prospects for a lasting peace,” Harish said.

“India has consistently advocated that the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, no matter how insurmountable such a course may appear,” he said.

Harish spoke about the war's collateral damage and consequences, including rising fuel prices, in the Global South.

Countries of the Global South “have been left to fend for themselves” and “it is critical that their voices are heard, and their legitimate concerns duly addressed.”

“India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict continues to be people-centric, providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to our friends and partners in the Global South, including some of our neighbours who are facing economic distress,” he said.

Harish refrained from outrightly condemning Russia’s invasion, only repeating the implied criticism PM Modi had directly delivered to Putin: “This is not an era of war.”

Acting US Permanent Representative Dorothy Shea said, “The United States, under President Trump, has undertaken exceptional efforts to bring this war to an end”.

“The next step is for Russia and Ukraine’s leaders to meet bilaterally, and ultimately to agree on an end to the fighting,” she said.

However, she also expressed scepticism over the course of the peace efforts due to Russia continuing its attacks.

After the Trump-Putin summit, “Russia launched the second largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began,” and “These continued attacks cast doubt on the seriousness of Russia’s desire for peace,” she said.

“Strikes on civilian areas must stop immediately,” she said.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa ruled out giving up territories in a peace deal, which Trump has suggested.

Crimea and all Russian-occupied territories remain sovereign Ukrainian territory under its Constitution and international law, she said.

"These are the starting points for genuine peace -- peace that must be anchored in reliable security guarantees," she said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya was equally adamant that it will hold on to the territories it captured.

They were historically and culturally Russia’s, and to call them occupied territories is an “erroneous and politically motivated construct,” he asserted.

