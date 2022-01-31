At UNSC, India calls for immediate de-escalation of Russia-Ukraine border tensions

Urging all parties to engage through diplomatic channels, India on Monday called for a solution in Russia-Ukraine border escalation that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the security interests of all countries.

Delivering India's National Statement at UN Security Council, permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said India has been closely following the developments relating to Ukraine, including security talks between Russia and the US, as well as under the Normandy format in Paris.

"India's interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond. We have also been in touch with all concerned parties," he said.

Tirumurti said the Russia-Ukraine military tensions can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. "In this context, we welcome the efforts underway including under the Minsk Agreement and the Normandy format."

"Flowing from the recently concluded meeting in Paris under the Normandy format, we also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire (in Donbass) and reaffirmation of Minsk Agreements as the basis of work under the ongoing Normandy format, in particular, commitment of all sides to reduce disagreements on the way forward. We also welcome their agreement to meet in Berlin in two weeks," he added.

Permanent representative Tirumurti said India urges all parties to continue to engage through all diplomatic channels and to keep working towards the full implementation of the "Minsk Package".

"Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour. Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security," he added.

According to the Indian diplomat, more than twenty thousand Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. "The well- being of Indian nationals is of priority to us," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

