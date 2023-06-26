Attack on Ukraine demonstrates Putin made 'big strategic mistake': NATO chief

Vilnius [Lithuania], June 26 : North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said the events that took place in Russia over the weekend demonstrate that President Vladimir Putin made a "big strategic mistake" by launching a special military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported.

"The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President [Vladimir] Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," he said.

"As Russia continues its assault, it is even more important to continue our support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

He further stated that Ukrainians have launched a counteroffensive to retake occupied land. The more land they are able to retake, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace, according to CNN.

On Saturday morning earlier, Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a Telegram post, announced that his men had crossed the border from Ukraine into southern Russia and were ready to go "all the way" against the Russian military, TASS News Agency reported.

He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way. "But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way," he said, adding, "We are moving forward and will go until the end."

However, later, as soon as the armed mutiny came to an end, Russia also announced that the charges against Wagner Chief Prigozhin would be dropped but today, Kremlin opened charges on the founder of the Mercenary group.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg further stated that once the war ends, the world needs to put arrangements in place for Ukraine's security so that history does not repeat itself."

Stoltenberg said allies are monitoring the situation in Belarus, as per CNN.

He also condemned Russia's announcement of deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We condemn Russia's announcement about deploying nuclear weapons. This is reckless and irresponsible. We don't see an indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO remains vigilant," he said.

"If Russia thinks it can intimidate us from supporting Ukraine, it will fail. We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he added.

Earlier, Russia sent its first batch of nuclear weapons to Belarus, The Hill reported.

Russia moves forward with the plan as part of the plan to deploy tactical nuclear bombs in the country bordering Ukraine, Putin confirms.

"This is a deterrence measure [against] all those who think about Russia and its strategic defeat," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in response to a question about the use of nuclear weapons in war.

