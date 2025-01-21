Attempt to smuggling millions worth of Tobacco thwarted
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2025 07:11 AM2025-01-21T07:11:01+5:302025-01-21T07:15:09+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): An attempt to smuggle tobacco into Israel in a quantity of over ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): An attempt to smuggle tobacco into Israel in a quantity of over a ton, while evading tax payment in the amount of approximately 1.7 million Shekels (USD 476,000) was thwarted by Israeli tax authorities.
The tobacco packages were hidden in a container that was declared to contain packages of noodles.
The container was imported into Israel by a food importer named Uri Mashiach, a company that imported about 194 imports in the past year with a total value of about 18.5 million Shekels (USD 5.18 million). (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app