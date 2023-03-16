Audio leak: PTI's Punjab head asks Pak Presi to stop protestors after situation worsens

Lahore [Pakistan], March 16 : In a purported audio leak involving the PTI's Punjab President Yasmin Rashid and Pakistan President Arif Alvi, PTI Punjab Head Yasmin Rashid is clearly heard asking the President of Punjab that the situation at Zaman Park had turned from bad to worse and that he [the president] needs to persuade Imran Khan to give in for the time being to avoid an anticipated bloodshed and the likely postponement of elections, Nation.com reported.

"Sir, the situation has worsened here. Our workers have started throwing petrol bombs. I think you need to talk to somebody before there is bloodshed", PTI Punjab President Yasmin Rashid told Pakistan's president as per the audio which is viral on social media, Nation.com reported.

At one point, during the conversation, President Arif Alvi is so ignorant that he tells Yasmin that he did not get her point.

"I don't really understand what you are saying", he says. After this, Yasmin Rashid explains the whole situation in detail and suggests an action for President Alvi to take before it is too late.

"Look! As per the existing situation, some people from the police and some people [our workers] will die. The situation will deteriorate to the extent that elections will be postponed...which we had wanted. I think what you need to do is, tell him... I think the best thing to do is to give in and fight another day. This is what I think is better because they (Govt) will not back off", she tells the president, adding that this is what she thought was better [in the existing situation] and was leaving the rest to him.

In the purported audio, Yasmin also tells the president that the Rangers were there, and the party workers were firing petrol bombs.

"Their water cannon has been set on fire", she says. Yasmin also tells the president that she was intentionally sitting outside now for the first time because she had to call people and talk to them. Then again, she says, "This is now really really going from bad to worse".

"Ok.. let me consult with Asad Umar (PTI Member of Parliament), what he says [about it]", the president replies. Yasmin responds by saying that she had already talked to Asad Umar who had advised her not to talk to Imran Khan about it. "He [Asad Umar] is also sitting outside and says you need not talk to him [Imran Khan]".

Yasmin then asked President Alvi to take to Shah Mahmood Qureshi as well.

"You please also talk to Shah [Shah Mahmood Qureshi], he is sitting inside with (Imran) Khan". The conversation ends with Arif Alvi's assurance that he would do the needful.

Also, in another purported audio, Yasmin Rashid can be heard talking to former Federal Minister Brig. (R) Ejaz Shah conveying Imran Khan's message about bringing more people to Zaman Park. Yasmin Rashid tells Ejaz Shah that he should ask the Ex-MNAs, MPAs and ticket holders to come to Zaman Park along with people.

