Australia formally announces King Charles III as head of state

Australia on Sunday proclaimed King Charles III as the head of state, the first new monarch in 70 years.

The proclamation was made by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley at the nation's parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country, reported CNN.

A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen's funeral. A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.

"From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," Albanese said in a statement Friday.

"Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours," added Albanese.

In 1999 Australia held a referendum on whether to remove the Queen as head of state, but it was defeated, reported CNN.

On Friday, Sydney's iconic Opera House was lit up with a tribute to the Queen.

Neighbouring commonwealth country New Zealand Sunday also officially proclaimed King Charles III as its head of state in a televised ceremony, reported CNN.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Queen Elizabeth served the people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.

"For the vast majority of New Zealanders, she is the only monarch we have known, and so upon her death, we enter a time of change," Ardern said.

"King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation," she added. "And so as one chapter closes, another begins."

Meanwhile, the Canadian parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Saturday, reported CNN.

Trudeau added the Canadian Parliament will also delay its opening session by a day. "To accommodate Her Majesty's funeral, the session's opening will be delayed -- by one day -- to September 20," Trudeau said.

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, and became the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.

In August 1996, Diana and Charles went their separate ways and got legally divorced.

After Diana's demise in a car accident, Charles remarried Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005. Soon, the couple got the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor