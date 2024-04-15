Australia in shock as another stabbing incident reported from Sydney

Sydney, April 15 In yet another shocking incident, a bishop and a few other worshippers were stabbed by a man during a church service that was being broadcast online in Sydney on Monday evening (local time).

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a man could be seen attacking Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at a church in Wakeley before being overpowered by the locals.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police said the injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being shifted to the hospital.

"A man was arrested who remains in police custody. A large police response is underway and the public are urged to avoid the area," said a statement released by the NSW Police.

Local media reported that hundreds of people gathered outside the crime scene where the the situation remains tense.

This is the second major stabbing incident reported from the city in as many days.

On Saturday, six persons were stabbed to death by an attacker who was later shot by the police at a prominent shopping centre in the eastern suburbs of the city.

With as many as five people still in the hospital, including one critically injured person, flags flew at half-mast in Australia on Monday as the citizens tried to come to terms with the shocking events in the city.

"Incidents like this call for a review of what should be done and what can be done in the future. This needs to be done in a considered way based on proper assessments," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a radio interview.

